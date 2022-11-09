TPG stock jumps even after weaker-than-expected Q3 top, bottom lines

Nov. 09, 2022

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) stock climbed 7.7% in Wednesday afternoon trading after the Texas-based private equity firm saw strong sequential growth in management fees, operating margin and fee-related earnings in Q3, all while its earnings fell short of the consensus and fell from the prior quarter.

"Given the success of our ongoing fundraising campaigns, we had a record $46 billion of capital available for investment at the end of the third quarter and believe we are well-positioned to continue executing on high quality opportunities in our core thematic areas,” said CEO Jon Winkelried.

Q3 after-tax distributable EPS of $0.30, missing the average analyst estimate of $0.37, dipped from $0.46 in the prior quarter amid a decline in investment gains and weaker capital market activity.

Assets under management stood at $135.1B versus $126.7B in Q2 and $109.1B in Q3 2021, driven by robust fundraising.

Adjusted fee-related earnings were $121M in Q3, flat from Q2 but up from $87M in the year-ago quarter.

Total investment income of $11.12M compared with $234.68M a year before.

It raised $8.24B in new capital, down from $10.47B a year ago.

Total expenses were $518.61M compared with $224.18M in Q3 2021.

Earlier, TPG declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 a share.

