Europe moving toward deal for €6B satellite Internet system - Reuters
- European Union countries and lawmakers are headed toward a deal next week for a €6B satellite Internet system, Reuters reports - a long-in-the-works plan to build independence amid a contentious war in Ukraine.
- The bloc has been seeking some strategic autonomy for months, a push that comes as billionaire Elon Musk's commitment to funding Starlink (SPACE) Internet service in Ukraine has wavered.
- It's also happening amid a surge in satellite launches, and military advances in outer space from powers including Russia and China.
- Officials and European Parliament members are meeting Nov. 17 in a gathering expected to sort final details, including some disagreement about exact funding for the project.
- The project could result in up to 170 low earth orbit satellites between 2025 and 2027. Aside from Musk's SpaceX (SPACE), other companies in the space include Britain's OneWeb, its purported merger partner Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLF), Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kuiper Systems, Thales Alenia (OTCPK:THLLY) and Arianespace (OTCPK:SAFRY) (OTCPK:EADSY).
