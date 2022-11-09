Sally Beauty Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 3:29 PM ETSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $946.44M (-4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SBH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
