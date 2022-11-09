Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), a biotech focused on neurodegeneration diseases, shed ~18% Wednesday to reach a new 52-week low as Wall Street turned attention to the company's pipeline after its Q3 2022 results.

Alector (ALEC) intends to report new data from the Phase 1 trial of AL101 in healthy volunteers later this year and expects a 2023 readout for the INFRONT-2 Phase 2 trial of latozinemab in patients with dementia harboring a certain genetic mutation. The company develops both immuno-neurology candidates in partnership with GSK (GSK).

Meanwhile, safety and biomarker data for AL044 in healthy volunteers are expected in 2023 from a Phase 1 trial.

In reaction to the updates, Cowen analyst Yaron Werber with an Outperform rating on the stock, wrote that Alector's (ALEC) pipeline is "advancing slowly but surely," and argued that the AL101 readout scheduled at a medical event in three weeks from now is "likely incremental."

Meanwhile, William Blair analyst Myles Minter with a similar rating on ALEC, wrote: "Despite neurology carrying significant clinical risk, we see Alector's negative enterprise value as the Street completely undervaluing a pipeline that is under no near-term capital risk."

H.C. Wainwright also defended the stock reiterating the Buy rating and the $41 per share target to account for AL002, a candidate for early Alzheimer's developed in partnership with AbbVie (ABBV).

Enrollments are currently underway for the INVOKE-2 Phase 2 study of AL002 to evaluate its effect in slowing disease progression in patients with early AD.

Read: Seeking Alpha contributor Bret Jensen suggests a covered call strategy to profit from Alector (ALEC) but stops short of issuing any recommendation on the stock.