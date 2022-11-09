Utz Brands Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 3:46 PM ETUtz Brands, Inc. (UTZ)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $341.74M (+9.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, UTZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
