AMC Entertainment slumps on Q3 results as CEO says cinema chains "need more movies"

Class A shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) slumped 9.7% to $5.08 in late afternoon trading on Wednesday, as the world's largest cinema chain reported a wider loss and a high cash burn for Q3.

It has been a brutal year for AMC shares, which has fallen more than 66% YTD. Cinema chains in general have struggled as the post-pandemic box-office era fails to gather steam.

AMC after hours on Tuesday posted Q3 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 which beat estimates by $0.04. Revenue climbed 26.9% Y/Y to $968.4M and beat expectations by $7.43M.

However, the company said its operating cash burn was negative $179.2M in the quarter. Its available liquidity also deteriorated significantly, falling more than $280M Y/Y to $895.8M as of Sept. 30, 2022.

2022 has been a poor year for the box-office and for Q3 in particular, which saw no major blockbuster productions. The overall box-office posted 12 straight weekends under $100M, a streak that only ended in late Oct. with the release of the Dwayne Johnson-led superhero film Black Adam.

"At this point, there is only one topic that should be on the top of all minds and the tip of all tongues. It’s not the coronavirus, it’s not streaming, it’s not windows. It is this, movie theater operators need more movies," AMC CEO Adam Aron said on the earnings conference call.

However, the top boss also said that the box-office would get a major anticipated boost from the upcoming releases of Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and James Cameron's highly-anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water.

"Our advanced bookings at AMC and Odeon for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are frothy and robust. We are about as certain as we can be, that the so-called Black Panther 2 will be one of the biggest movies of the year and that its ticket sales might even cause it to rise as high as the second biggest movie of 2022, behind only Top Gun: Maverick," Aron said on the call.