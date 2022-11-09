U.S. weekly rail traffic falls 0.4% from year ago

  • The Association of American Railroads (AAR) reported Wednesday a 0.4% drop in U.S. railroads traffic to 502,106 carloads and intermodal units year-over-year for the week ended Nov. 5, 2022.
  • Total carloads for the week rose 3.2% to 243,276 while U.S. weekly intermodal volume was 258,830 containers and trailers, down 3.6% compared to the same period a year ago.
  • 7 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase. In included Coal, 68,303 (+2.1% Y/Y); Motor Vehicles and Parts, 14,510 (+21%); Nonmetallic Minerals, 34,129 (+11.4%); and grains, 26,322 (+3.7%) among other commodities.
  • On the other side, chemicals fell 3.2% to 32,803 carloads and forest products were down 2.5% to 9,325.
  • Total North American rail volume for the week fell 0.7% to 688,378 carloads and intermodal. It reflected 6.2% drop in Canadian intermodal units, partially offset by stronger carloads, and weak Mexican railroads traffic where carloads fell 3.8% and intermodal units 2.7% Y/Y.
  • Last week, Norfolk Southern (NSC) upgraded, Union Pacific (UNP) downgraded in RBC rails review.
  • Related Tickers: BNSF Railway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), CSX Corporation (CSX), and the iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT).

