Vericel downgraded at Truist after Q3 earnings miss

Nov. 09, 2022 4:01 PM ETVericel Corporation (VCEL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

  • Truist analysts led by Samuel Brodovsky slashed their rating on Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) on Wednesday to Hold from Buy after the commercial-stage biotech disappointed Wall Street with its Q3 2022 results.
  • Citing a balanced risk/reward and valuation that implied the mid-term growth outlook, the team downgraded the stock and trimmed the VCEL price target to $22 from $30 per share.
  • The analysts expect market volatility to limit the growth of the company’s MACI product to mid-to-high teens over the next several quarters.
  • Brodovsky and the team intend to revisit their narrative on the stock, assuming growth to reaccelerate in 2H 2023/ 1H 2024 as the contribution from Vericel’s (VCEL) NexoBrid burn therapy increases.
  • Read: Despite the potential of MACI and even assuming the FDA approval of NexoBrid, Vericel (VCEL) does not appear to be undervalued. Seeking Alpha contributor, Eric Egana argues with a Hold rating on the stock.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.