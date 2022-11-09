Vericel downgraded at Truist after Q3 earnings miss
Nov. 09, 2022 4:01 PM ETVericel Corporation (VCEL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Truist analysts led by Samuel Brodovsky slashed their rating on Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) on Wednesday to Hold from Buy after the commercial-stage biotech disappointed Wall Street with its Q3 2022 results.
- Citing a balanced risk/reward and valuation that implied the mid-term growth outlook, the team downgraded the stock and trimmed the VCEL price target to $22 from $30 per share.
- The analysts expect market volatility to limit the growth of the company’s MACI product to mid-to-high teens over the next several quarters.
- Brodovsky and the team intend to revisit their narrative on the stock, assuming growth to reaccelerate in 2H 2023/ 1H 2024 as the contribution from Vericel’s (VCEL) NexoBrid burn therapy increases.
- Read: Despite the potential of MACI and even assuming the FDA approval of NexoBrid, Vericel (VCEL) does not appear to be undervalued. Seeking Alpha contributor, Eric Egana argues with a Hold rating on the stock.
Comments