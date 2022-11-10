Tom Brady, Steph Curry among sports stars with ties to FTX

Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX is searching for a lifeline for the crypto exchange amid a liquidity crisis. It's a steep fall for a company that at its height boasted high-profile sponsorhip deals with A-list names.

FTX Token (FTT-USD) has been in freefall since Binance said it would dump its FTX Token (FTT-USD) holdings after questions were raised over finances at Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research. Fried reportedly warned investors that FTX could face potential bankruptcy unless it can raise more funds.

The aftermath saw bitcoin (BTC-USD) spiraling to as low as $15.8K on Wednesday. It is paring some losses today after a tame inflation report.

FTX Token (FTT-USD) market cap has shed over $2.6B since Nov. 7 to end at $306M on Nov. 9. Its current market cap stands at ~$508M, data from CoinMarketCap showed.

FTX has boasted of multiple high-level partnerships, ranging from brand endorsements to being the official crypto platform for certain sports teams.

In 2021, FTX announced a long-term partnership with Major League Baseball, the first of its kind for a crypto exchange. The deal made FTX the official crypto platform of the league and the MLB's first-ever umpire uniform patch partner.

The exchange went on to makes deals with sports celebrities to become brand ambassadors, including legendary QB Tom Brady, four-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka, former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal and current sharpshooter Steph Curry, all of whom were at one point or still are shareholders of FTX.

The exchange also touted partnerships with F1 team Mercedes-AMG Petronas as well as the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat, who play at the FTX Arena.

Non-sports brand ambassadors include supermodel Gisele Bundchen and entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary.

The above individuals and teams have not responded to Seeking Alpha's requests for comment.