IAA Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 4:02 PM ETIAA, Inc. (IAA)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- IAA (NYSE:IAA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $531.75M (+26.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IAA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments