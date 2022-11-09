Repro Med Systems GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.02, revenue of $7.76M beats by $0.99M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:04 PM ETKORU Medical Systems, Inc. (KRMD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Repro Med Systems press release (NASDAQ:KRMD): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $7.76M (+29.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.99M.
Cash and cash equivalents were $16.4 million as of September 30, 2022.
- KORU Medical now expects full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $27.5 to $28.0 million vs27.02M Consensus.
The Company is lowering its operating expenses guidance to $26.5 to $27.0 million (previously $27.0 to $28.0 million).
The Company is confirming its guidance to include a minimum cash balance of $16.0 million for year end 2022.
