Tetra Tech Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.11, revenue of $903M beats by $190.14M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:04 PM ETTetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Tetra Tech press release (NASDAQ:TTEK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $903M (+1.2% Y/Y) beats by $190.14M.
- Record backlog of $3.74 billion, up $232 million sequentially.
- Our business outlook does not include EPS and net revenue for any acquisitions not yet closed. Tetra Tech expects EPS for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to range from $1.15 to $1.20 vs $1.05 consensus and net revenue to range from $675 million to $725 million vs $689.45M consensus.
- For fiscal 2023, Tetra Tech expects EPS to range from $4.70 to $4.90 vs $4.40 consensus, and net revenue to range from $2.90 billion to $3.10 billion vs $2.81B consensus.
