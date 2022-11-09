BARK Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.03, revenue of $143.8M beats by $8.7M

Nov. 09, 2022 4:04 PM ETBARK, Inc. (BARK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • BARK press release (NYSE:BARK): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $143.8M (+19.6% Y/Y) beats by $8.7M.
  • Shares +6.7%.
  • Average order value increased by $2.45 to $32.18, up 8% compared to the same period last year.
  • Revenue from BARK Bright, increased 102% to $2.8 million, compared to the same period last year.
  • For the fiscal full year 2023, we expect:
  • Total revenue of $556 million, unchanged from the Company's previous guidance vs $556.7M consensus.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(31.0) million, improved from the Company's previous guidance of $(33.0) million and original guidance of $(36.0) million.

