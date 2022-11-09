The Beachbody Company GAAP EPS of -$0.11, revenue of $165.9M
- The Beachbody Company press release (NYSE:BODY): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.11.
- Revenue of $165.9M.
- Shares -1.6%.
- Digital revenue was $72.2 million, a 23% decrease compared to 2021
- Digital subscriptions were 2.10 million, a 20% decrease compared to 2021 and a 24% increase compared to 2019
- Nutrition and Other revenue was $90.4 million, a 16% decrease compared to 2021
- Nutritional subscriptions were 0.24 million, a 29% decrease compared to 2021 and a 29% decrease to 2019
- Connected Fitness revenue was $3.3 million, a 44% decrease compared to 2021
- Delivered approximately 2,300 bikes in the third quarter
