Global Water Resources Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 4:06 PM ETGlobal Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS), GWR:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.89M (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GWRS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments