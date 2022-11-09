Tuya announces $50M stock buyback program
Nov. 09, 2022 4:07 PM ETTuya Inc. (TUYA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) on Wednesday announced a share repurchase program of up to $50M of its class A shares, including in the form of American depositary shares.
- The buyback program will start on Nov. 9 and end when a new repurchase program is authorized by the board.
- Tuya (TUYA) may adjust, suspend or discontinue the program.
- Repurchases will be funded with the firm's existing cash balance.
- The company last week received an NYSE non-compliance notice regarding the trading price of its ADSs.
