Tuya announces $50M stock buyback program

Nov. 09, 2022 4:07 PM ETTuya Inc. (TUYA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) on Wednesday announced a share repurchase program of up to $50M of its class A shares, including in the form of American depositary shares.
  • The buyback program will start on Nov. 9 and end when a new repurchase program is authorized by the board.
  • Tuya (TUYA) may adjust, suspend or discontinue the program.
  • Repurchases will be funded with the firm's existing cash balance.
  • The company last week received an NYSE non-compliance notice regarding the trading price of its ADSs.

