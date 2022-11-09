Bitcoin extends drop after Binance backs down from FTX rescue

Nov. 09, 2022 4:07 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor28 Comments

  • Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has pulled out of its initial offer to acquire the non-U.S. business of troubled rival FTX, it said in a series of Twitter posts Wednesday.
  • The move, which was widely expected, added to the already intense downward pressure in digital tokens. Bitcoin (BTC-USD), 13.5%, made new session lows after the news hit, retreating to $16.17K at around 4:10 p.m. ET. Ethereum (ETH-USD) plunged 13.1% to $1.16K.
  • Binance dropped its letter of intent as a result of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX came under regulatory scrutiny by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over its potential mishandling of client funds.
  • "In the beginning, our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help," Binance tweeted.
  • Neither Binance nor FTX immediately responded to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.
  • Earlier, Binance raised its emergency insurance fund to $1B to adjust to crypto volatility.

