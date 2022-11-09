Desktop Metal GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.05, revenue of $47.09M misses by $13.21M

  • Desktop Metal press release (NYSE:DM): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $47.09M (+85.1% Y/Y) misses by $13.21M.
  • Outlook: Fourth quarter 2022 revenue expectation between $51 to $62 million, representing revised full year 2022 revenue expectation between $200 to $210 million, or 78% to 87% growth from 2021. That compares with consensus of $90.32M.
  • Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA expectation between $(20) to $(26) million, representing revised full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA expectation between $(117) to $(123) million
  • Shares -4%.

