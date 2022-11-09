Digital Turbine Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 in-line, revenue of $174.86M misses by $0.87M

  • Digital Turbine press release (NASDAQ:APPS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 in-line.
  • Revenue of $174.86M (-7.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.87M.
  • Second Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA2 of $48.2 Million Increased 1% Year-Over-Year.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin2 increased to 28% in the fiscal second quarter of 2023, representing an all-time high for the Company.
  • 2023 Outlook: Revenue of between $180 million and $190 million
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of between $53 million and $57 million
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EPS1 of $0.36 to $0.39, based on approximately 104 million diluted shares outstanding and an effective tax rate of 25% in the fiscal third quarter.
  • Shares -1.58%.

