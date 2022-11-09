ACV Auctions GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.03, revenue of $105M beats by $0.29M

Nov. 09, 2022 4:10 PM ETACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • ACV Auctions press release (NASDAQ:ACVA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $105M (+14.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.29M.

  • Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance- Total revenue of $97 to $100 million vs$105.17M Consensus.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $15 to $17 million

  • GAAP net loss of $31 to $33 million

  • Non-GAAP net loss of $17 to $19 million

  • Full-Year 2022:- Total revenue of $421 to $424 million vs $428.29M Consensus, an increase of 17% to 18% year over year
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $59 to $61 million; an approximate 14% loss at the midpoint of revenue guidance
  • GAAP net loss of $109 to $111 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $64 to $67 million

