Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares plunged more than 20% to close at $30.94 on Wednesday after the online video game company reported third-quarter results, with adjusted EBITDA coming in lighter than expected.

For the quarter ending September 30, Roblox (RBLX) said adjusted EBITDA came in at $50.9M, well below estimates of $59.6M.

Daily active users during the period were 58.8M, up 24% year-over-year and above expectations. Hours engaged, another key metric, were up 20% year-over-year to 13.4B.

Roblox (RBLX) lost 50 cents per share on $701.72M in bookings, compared to estimates of a loss of 38 cents per share and $689.25M in bookings.

Led by David Baszucki, Roblox (RBLX) management said it continued to see positive trends in monetizing its platform, as conversion rates remain strong. It also added that it remains committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy.

The company also released its October metrics, with Roblox (RBLX) noting that in the first 27 days of the month, it had 57.8M daily active users, up 14% year-over-year. Actual average DAUs for the month were 58.2M

The company added cumulative hours of engagement through the first 27 days were 3.6B, up 11% year-over-year, with actual cumulative hours of engagement for the full month at 4.2B.

Bookings were $202.3M in the first 27 days of the month, with actual bookings for the entire month estimated to be between $231M and $235M. Revenue for the month is estimated to be between $184M and $187M.

Roblox (RBLX) had a platform outage on October 28, 2021 that lasted approximately 72 hours.

Barclays recently started coverage on Roblox (RBLX) calling it a "fading call option on the metaverse," suggesting user base growth has started to stagnate since the pandemic.