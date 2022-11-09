Marqeta reports mixed Q3 earnings; initiates Q4 guidance

Nov. 09, 2022
  • Marqeta press release (NASDAQ:MQ): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $191.62M (+45.7% Y/Y) beats by $10.72M.
  • Gross margin was 42% in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Total Processing Volume increased by 54% year-over-year, rising to $42 billion from $28 billion in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 was -$14M. Adjusted EBITDA margin was -7% in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Outlook: Fourth Quarter 2022: Net Revenue Growth of 29 - 31% vs. estimated growth of 22.91% Y/Y; Gross Profit Margin of 42% - 43% and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of Negative 5 - 6%.

