Beyond Meat Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.60 misses by $0.45, revenue of $82.5M misses by $2.06M

Nov. 09, 2022 4:11 PM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Beyond Meat press release (NASDAQ:BYND): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.60 misses by $0.45.
  • Revenue of $82.5M (-22.5% Y/Y) misses by $2.06M.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Net revenues are expected to be in the range of approximately $400M to $425M vs. consensus of $426.97M.
  • The company is targeting cash flow positive operations within the second half of 2023.
  • Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown commented, “As we shared last month, Beyond Meat is executing a full force pivot to a sustainable growth model, emphasizing the achievement of cash flow positive operations within the second half of 2023. This transition is designed to fortify our business in the near-term as record inflation continues to pose a challenge for our brand and category, positioning Beyond Meat to endure and advance toward our long-term objective of being a major protein provider within the $1.4 trillion meat industry.”

