Unity Software Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.01, revenue of $322.8M misses by $3.04M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:14 PM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Unity Software press release (NYSE:U): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $322.8M (+12.7% Y/Y) misses by $3.04M.
- Shares -7%.
- Create Solutions revenue was $128.6 million, an increase of 54%; Operate Solutions revenue was $171.7 million, a decrease of 7%; Strategic Partnerships and Other revenue was $22.6 million, an increase of 28%, each as compared to the third quarter of 2021.
- 1,075 customers each generated more than $100,000 of revenue in the trailing 12 months as of September 30, 2022, compared to 973 as of September 30, 2021.
- Dollar-based net expansion rate as of September 30, 2022 was 111% as compared to 142% as of September 30, 2021.
- Revenue of $425M-$445M vs $389M consensus, Non-GAAP loss from operations of $5M-$15M
- Revenue of $1,365M-$1,385M from prior outlook of $1.3B-$1.35B vs $1.32B consensus, Non-GAAP loss from operations of $88M-$89M from prior outlook of $95M-$115M
