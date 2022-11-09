Unity Software Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.01, revenue of $322.8M misses by $3.04M

  • Unity Software press release (NYSE:U): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $322.8M (+12.7% Y/Y) misses by $3.04M.
  • Shares -7%.
  • Create Solutions revenue was $128.6 million, an increase of 54%; Operate Solutions revenue was $171.7 million, a decrease of 7%; Strategic Partnerships and Other revenue was $22.6 million, an increase of 28%, each as compared to the third quarter of 2021.
  • 1,075 customers each generated more than $100,000 of revenue in the trailing 12 months as of September 30, 2022, compared to 973 as of September 30, 2021.
  • Dollar-based net expansion rate as of September 30, 2022 was 111% as compared to 142% as of September 30, 2021.
  • Revenue of $425M-$445M vs $389M consensus, Non-GAAP loss from operations of $5M-$15M
  • Revenue of $1,365M-$1,385M from prior outlook of $1.3B-$1.35B vs $1.32B consensus, Non-GAAP loss from operations of $88M-$89M from prior outlook of $95M-$115M

