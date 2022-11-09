CelsiusEPS of -$2.46, revenue of $188.23M beats by $26.21M
Nov. 09, 2022
- Celsius press release (NASDAQ:CELH): Q3 EPS of -$2.46 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.10.
- Revenue of $188.23M (+98.3% Y/Y) beats by $26.21M.
- Gross profit of $78.7 million, up 109% from $37.7 million in the year ago quarter.
- Third quarter 2022 financial results were negatively impacted by a $155.4 million expense in Sales and Marketing related to a termination expense of prior distributors recognized.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA increased 142% to approximately $24.8 million, compared to $10.3 million in the year ago quarter.
- Shares +7.06%.
