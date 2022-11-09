Prospect Capital fiscal Q1 earnings, investment income beat as portfolio stays stable

Nov. 09, 2022 4:16 PM ETProspect Capital Corporation (PSEC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Business analysis

Tippapatt/iStock via Getty Images

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) posted better-than-expected fiscal q1 earnings and total investment income on Wednesday as the company's total investments at fair value were roughly stable at $7.58B vs. $7.60B at the end of the previous quarter.

Fiscal Q1 net investment income of $0.22 per basic share, topping the $0.19 consensus, increased from $0.21 in the previous quarter and from $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

Total investment income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 was $202.7M, exceeding the $186.4M consensus, increased from $184.6M in Q4 and from $169.5M in Q1 2022.

Prospect Capital (PSEC) stock gained 1.1% in Wednesday after-hours trading.

Net asset value of $10.01 per share at Sept. 30, 2022 fell from $10.48 at June 30.

Total originations were $304.5M in the quarter, down from $477.4M in Q4. So far in fiscal Q2, total originations were $106.3M. Total repayments were $150.5M in Q1 vs. $151.1M in Q4; so far in Q2, total repayments are $12.2M.

Q1 operating expenses of $103.4M vs. $94.7M in the prior quarter and $88.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Unsecured debt as a percentage of total debt was 70.0% vs. 69.7% at June 30.

Net of cash asset coverage of debt ratio was 286% vs. 275% in the prior quarter and 306% in Q1 2022.

Conference call on Nov. 10 at 11:00 PM ET.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.