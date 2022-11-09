Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) posted better-than-expected fiscal q1 earnings and total investment income on Wednesday as the company's total investments at fair value were roughly stable at $7.58B vs. $7.60B at the end of the previous quarter.

Fiscal Q1 net investment income of $0.22 per basic share, topping the $0.19 consensus, increased from $0.21 in the previous quarter and from $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

Total investment income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 was $202.7M, exceeding the $186.4M consensus, increased from $184.6M in Q4 and from $169.5M in Q1 2022.

Prospect Capital (PSEC) stock gained 1.1% in Wednesday after-hours trading.

Net asset value of $10.01 per share at Sept. 30, 2022 fell from $10.48 at June 30.

Total originations were $304.5M in the quarter, down from $477.4M in Q4. So far in fiscal Q2, total originations were $106.3M. Total repayments were $150.5M in Q1 vs. $151.1M in Q4; so far in Q2, total repayments are $12.2M.

Q1 operating expenses of $103.4M vs. $94.7M in the prior quarter and $88.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Unsecured debt as a percentage of total debt was 70.0% vs. 69.7% at June 30.

Net of cash asset coverage of debt ratio was 286% vs. 275% in the prior quarter and 306% in Q1 2022.

Conference call on Nov. 10 at 11:00 PM ET.