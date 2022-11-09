Wynn Resorts slips after Macau weighs on results again

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded lower in late action on Wednesday after reporting Q3 EPS below expectations.

The company pointed to continued strength at both the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor properties, while Wynn Macau was held back once again by COVID restrictions. "While COVID-related travel restrictions continued to negatively impact our results, we were pleased to experience encouraging pockets of demand during the recent October holiday period. We remain confident that the market will benefit from the return of visitation over time" updated CEO Craig Billings.

The casino operator reported that overall operating revenue fell l1% to $890M. Adjusted property EBITDA for the quarter improved to $173.5M vs. $154.6M a year ago with the Las Vegas segment generating adjusted EBITDA of $195.8M all by itself to offset the losses in Macau

On the balance sheet, Wynn (WYNN) ended the quarter with a cash position of $1.94B and total current and long-term debt outstanding of $12.12B, comprised of $6.18B of Macau related debt, $3.14B of Wynn Las Vegas debt, $2.19B of Wynn Resorts Finance debt, and $613M of debt held by the retail joint venture. During Q3, Wynnrepurchased 491,503 shares of stock at an average price of $58.95 per share, for an aggregate cost of $29.0M.

Following the EPS miss, shares of Wynn fell 1.82% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $67.04 vs. the 52-week range of $50.20 to $99.00.