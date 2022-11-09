Trevena slides 18% after the bell on 1-for-25 reverse stock split

Nov. 09, 2022 4:17 PM ETTrevena, Inc. (TRVN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) slid 18% after the bell on Wednesday as the firm said it will implement a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
  • The reverse split will be effective at 5.01 pm ET on Nov. 9.
  • Trevena's (TRVN) stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when markets open on Thursday, Nov. 10.
  • The reverse stock split is aimed at bringing Trevena (TRVN) back in compliance with the minimum bid price required for continued listing on Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • The company had reported Q3 results earlier in the day, sending its shares down 31%.

