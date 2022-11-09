Rivian Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.57 beats by $0.26, revenue of $536M misses by $18.06M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:17 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Rivian press release (NASDAQ:RIVN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.57 beats by $0.26, GAAP EPS of -$1.88 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $536M (+53500.0% Y/Y) misses by $18.06M.
- Shares +2.6%.
- In the third quarter of 2022, the company produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles. The ramp in production is in line with our expectations despite the challenging supply chain environment.
- Based on our latest understanding of the supply chain environment, we are reaffirming our 2022 production guidance of 25,000 total units produced. We are also reaffirming the annual guidance provided during our second quarter earnings call of $(5,450) million in Adjusted EBITDA. We are lowering our Capital Expenditure guidance to $1,750 million due to our streamlined product roadmap and the shift of certain capital expenditures to 2023.
Comments