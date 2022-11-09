ADMA Biologics GAAP EPS of -$0.08 in-line, revenue of $41.09M beats by $6.61M
- ADMA Biologics press release (NASDAQ:ADMA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 in-line.
- Revenue of $41.09M (+98.7% Y/Y) beats by $6.61M.
- “As we look to 2023, we believe ADMA is well-positioned in its advancement towards profitability. The immunoglobulin (“IG”) end market remains one of the fastest growing segments in the pharmaceutical sector, and we are proud to have clearly demonstrated ADMA’s staying power within this landscape. The pieces are in place for ADMA to sustain its best-in-class revenue growth profile and deliver on our longstanding commitment of reaching profitability as rapidly as possible.”
