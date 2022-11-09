Bumble GAAP EPS of $0.14, revenue of $232.64M misses by $5.05M

Nov. 09, 2022 4:17 PM ETBumble Inc. (BMBL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Bumble press release (NASDAQ:BMBL): Q3 EPS of $0.14 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.01.
  • Revenue of $232.64M (+16.8% Y/Y) misses by $5.05M.
  • Bumble App Revenue grew 27.9% to $180.6 million.
  • Badoo App and Other Revenue declined 10.2% to $52.0 million.
  • Unfavorable forex impact of $7M on revenue.
  • Total Paying Users increased to 3.3 million, compared to 2.9 million.
  • Total Average Revenue per Paying User increased to $22.96, compared to $22.81.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $61.8 million, or 26.6% of revenue, compared to $54.5 million, or 27.4% of revenue.
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Total Revenue in the range of $232 million to $237 million, which includes an estimated unfavorable impact of $16 million from foreign currency movements, an increase of $6 million since the prior earnings call, and impact from the conflict in Ukraine of $5 million, primarily in Badoo App and Other Revenue. That compares with revenue consensus of $253.96M
  • Bumble App Revenue of $184 million to $187 million. This includes an estimated unfavorable impact of $9 million from foreign currency movements, an increase of $4 million since the prior earnings call.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $57 million to $59 million.
  • Shares -19%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.