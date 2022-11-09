Bumble GAAP EPS of $0.14, revenue of $232.64M misses by $5.05M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:17 PM ETBumble Inc. (BMBL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Bumble press release (NASDAQ:BMBL): Q3 EPS of $0.14 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.01.
- Revenue of $232.64M (+16.8% Y/Y) misses by $5.05M.
- Bumble App Revenue grew 27.9% to $180.6 million.
- Badoo App and Other Revenue declined 10.2% to $52.0 million.
- Unfavorable forex impact of $7M on revenue.
- Total Paying Users increased to 3.3 million, compared to 2.9 million.
- Total Average Revenue per Paying User increased to $22.96, compared to $22.81.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $61.8 million, or 26.6% of revenue, compared to $54.5 million, or 27.4% of revenue.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Total Revenue in the range of $232 million to $237 million, which includes an estimated unfavorable impact of $16 million from foreign currency movements, an increase of $6 million since the prior earnings call, and impact from the conflict in Ukraine of $5 million, primarily in Badoo App and Other Revenue. That compares with revenue consensus of $253.96M
- Bumble App Revenue of $184 million to $187 million. This includes an estimated unfavorable impact of $9 million from foreign currency movements, an increase of $4 million since the prior earnings call.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $57 million to $59 million.
- Shares -19%.
