Medicaid eligibility expanded in South Dakota; ~45K more residents now qualify

Nov. 09, 2022 4:21 PM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), ELV, CVS, CNCMOHBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Mount Rushmore on a beautiful summer day.

JMichl/E+ via Getty Images

  • South Dakota voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that expands the eligibility of residents to qualify for Medicaid. The tally was 56% to 44%.
  • The measure is expected to expand Medicaid to ~45K more state residents.
  • Residents will now be eligible if they make ~$18K or less per year, or ~$37K for a family of four.
  • Major Medicaid managed care providers: UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), CVS Health (through Aetna) (NYSE:CVS), Centene (NYSE:CNC), Molina Healthcare (MOH), and Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV).

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.