Medicaid eligibility expanded in South Dakota; ~45K more residents now qualify
Nov. 09, 2022 4:21 PM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), ELV, CVS, CNCMOHBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- South Dakota voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that expands the eligibility of residents to qualify for Medicaid. The tally was 56% to 44%.
- The measure is expected to expand Medicaid to ~45K more state residents.
- Residents will now be eligible if they make ~$18K or less per year, or ~$37K for a family of four.
- Major Medicaid managed care providers: UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), CVS Health (through Aetna) (NYSE:CVS), Centene (NYSE:CNC), Molina Healthcare (MOH), and Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV).
