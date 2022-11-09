Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.07, revenue of $57.24M beats by $3.55M

  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:CPRX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $57.24M (+59.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.55M.
  • FY2022 Guidance: The company has increased its forecast for total revenues to be in the range of between $205M and $210M, representing a 46% - 49% increase in total revenues compared to 2021 vs. consensus of $205.03M, with cash operating expenses to be in the range of $65M to $70M and non-GAAP net income expected to be in the range of $100M - $105M.

