BioLife Solutions GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.06, revenue of $40.7M misses by $1.36M

Nov. 09, 2022 4:20 PM ETBioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • BioLife Solutions press release (NASDAQ:BLFS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.06.
  • Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2022 was $6.6 million compared with adjusted net loss of $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Revenue of $40.7M (+20.4% Y/Y) misses by $1.36M.
  • Total revenue for 2022 is now expected to range from $160 million to $164 million compared with prior guidance of $160 million to $166 million, and reflects year-over-year growth of 34% to 38% and organic growth of 37% to 40%.
  • COVID-19 related revenue is expected to account for approximately 7% to 8% of total revenue.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.