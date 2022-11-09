BioLife Solutions GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.06, revenue of $40.7M misses by $1.36M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:20 PM ETBioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- BioLife Solutions press release (NASDAQ:BLFS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.06.
- Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2022 was $6.6 million compared with adjusted net loss of $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2021.
- Revenue of $40.7M (+20.4% Y/Y) misses by $1.36M.
- Total revenue for 2022 is now expected to range from $160 million to $164 million compared with prior guidance of $160 million to $166 million, and reflects year-over-year growth of 34% to 38% and organic growth of 37% to 40%.
- COVID-19 related revenue is expected to account for approximately 7% to 8% of total revenue.
