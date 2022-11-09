Fossil Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12, revenue of $436.3M

Nov. 09, 2022 4:22 PM ETFossil Group, Inc. (FOSL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Fossil press release (NASDAQ:FOSL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12.
  • Revenue of $436.3M (-11.3% Y/Y).
  • For fiscal year 2022, the company now expects worldwide net sales declines of approximately 7% to 10% versus prior guidance of net sales declines of 5% to 8%. On a constant currency basis, the company expects worldwide net sales declines of 2% to 5%.

  • The company is tightening its range of adjusted operating margin guidance for the full year to 2% to 3%, which compares to prior guidance of 2% to 4%.

