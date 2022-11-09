NuVasive reports Q3 mixed earnings; updates FY22 guidance

Nov. 09, 2022 4:22 PM ETNuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • NuVasive press release (NASDAQ:NUVA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 in-line.
  • Revenue of $295.3M (+9.0% Y/Y) misses by $3.46M.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 72.6%, compared to 72.7% in the prior year period.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $237.5 million as of September 30, 2022.
  • Full-year 2022 Financial Guidance: Net sales growth of 5.5%-6.5% vs. estimated growth of 7.18% Y/Y; Net sales growth (constant currency) of 8.7%-9.7%; Operating margin of 12.3%-13.0%; Non-GAAP Operating margin of 12.3%-13.0%; Diluted earnings per share of $0.50-$0.60 and Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share of $2.00-$2.10 vs. consensus of $2.24.

