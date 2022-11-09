Wrap Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.09, revenue of $1.7M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:24 PM ETWrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Wrap Technologies press release (NASDAQ:WRAP): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.09.
- Revenue of $1.7M (-5.6% Y/Y).
- Trained law enforcement agencies grew to more than 1,300, a 39% increase from the prior year period.
- Certified officer instructors grew to nearly 4,400, a 36% increase from the prior year period.
- Backlog at quarter end was $0.03 million which excludes the new significant EMEA order signed in October 2022 for $1.5 million.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $23.69 million as of September 30, 2022.
