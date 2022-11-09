Olo Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.01, revenue of $47.3M beats by $0.65M

Nov. 09, 2022 4:24 PM ET
  • Olo press release (NYSE:OLO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $47.3M (+26.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.65M.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, Olo expects to report:
  • Revenue in the range of $48.2 million to $48.7 million vs $48.15M consensus; and
  • Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $2.6 million to $3.0 million.
  • For the fiscal year 2022, Olo expects to report:
  • Revenue in the range of $183.8 million to $184.3 million vs $183.02M consensus; and
  • Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $9.3 million to $9.7 million.

Comments

