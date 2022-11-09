Dutch Bros Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.01, revenue of $198.65M beats by $3.87M

Nov. 09, 2022 4:24 PM ETDutch Bros Inc. (BROS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Dutch Bros press release (NYSE:BROS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $198.65M (+53.0% Y/Y) beats by $3.87M.
  • Opened a Record 38 Shops, Revenues Increased 53% Year-over-Year to $198.6 Million
  • Targets 150 New Shop Openings for 2023; Reaching 800 Shops by the End of Next Year.
  • 2022 Outlook: Total system shop openings in 2022 are expected to be at least 130, of which at least 110 shops will be company-operated. In 2023, total system shop openings are expected to be at least 150.
  • Total revenues are now projected to be at least $725 million.
  • Same shop sales2 growth is estimated to be approximately flat.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 is estimated to be at least $90 million.
  • Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $175 million to $200 million, which includes approximately $15 million to $20 million for our new roasting facility that we project will open in late 2023 / early 2024.
  • Shares +8.43%.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.