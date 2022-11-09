Dutch Bros Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.01, revenue of $198.65M beats by $3.87M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:24 PM ETDutch Bros Inc. (BROS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dutch Bros press release (NYSE:BROS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $198.65M (+53.0% Y/Y) beats by $3.87M.
- Opened a Record 38 Shops, Revenues Increased 53% Year-over-Year to $198.6 Million
- Targets 150 New Shop Openings for 2023; Reaching 800 Shops by the End of Next Year.
- 2022 Outlook: Total system shop openings in 2022 are expected to be at least 130, of which at least 110 shops will be company-operated. In 2023, total system shop openings are expected to be at least 150.
- Total revenues are now projected to be at least $725 million.
- Same shop sales2 growth is estimated to be approximately flat.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 is estimated to be at least $90 million.
- Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $175 million to $200 million, which includes approximately $15 million to $20 million for our new roasting facility that we project will open in late 2023 / early 2024.
- Shares +8.43%.
