WestRock to sell stake in RTS Packaging to Sonoco Products for $330M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:27 PM ETWestRock Company (WRK)SONBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) said Wednesday it will sell its stake in RTS Packaging to joint venture partner Sonoco Products (SON) for $330M.
- The firm's mill in Chattanooga, Tennessee - which supplies RTS with uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) - is included in the RTS Packaging deal.
- WestRock (WRK) will also sell its URB mills in Eaton, Indiana, and Aurora, Illinois to Ox Industries for $50M.
- The Eaton and Aurora mills produce URB, which is not a priority product for WestRock (WRK).
- When the deals close, WestRock (WRK) employees will transition to employment with Sonoco (SON) or Ox, as applicable.
- The deal with Sonoco (SON) is expected to close in H1 2023 while the deal with Ox is expected to close in late 2022 or early 2023.
- Last month, WestRock (WRK) said it would close corrugated medium manufacturing operations at its Minnesota recycled paper mill.
