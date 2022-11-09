Beyond Meat misses earnings expectations amid weakening demand, widening losses

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) released an earnings print even its CEO called disappointing on Wednesday.

The California-based alternative protein producer reported a $1.60 per share loss and $82.5M in revenue, reflecting significant deterioration in each metric from the prior year quarter. Analysts had expected a $1.15 loss alongside $84.56M in sales.

The company noted that sales declines came amid “a combination of weaker than expected demand in the category and certain customer and distributor changes such as reductions in targeted inventory levels” as well as “limited price reductions in the U.S. and broader list price reductions in the EU” implemented early in 2022 that hit revenue per pound. A stronger dollar was also cited as an adverse impact on results as international retail sales fell over 50%. Gross margins in the quarter were recorded at -18%.

“Though this quarter’s results are disappointing, with a sharp decline in revenues and associated knock-on effects across the income statement including gross margin driven by a challenging macro environment, we are implementing aggressive measures with urgency to positively impact our near-term operations,” CEO Ethan Brown commented. “Our path forward comprises 3 key actions: significant reduction of our operating expenses; intensified focus on cash flow accretive inventory management activities; and sales and marketing programs that are tightly focused on opportunities and segments that strike the right balance between near-term growth and our most valuable long-term opportunities.”

Despite the disappointing Q3 results, management maintained full-year revenue guidance in the range of approximately $400M to $425M, just shy of the analyst consensus of $426.97M. Additionally, the company said that it is targeting cash flow positive operations within the second half of 2023.

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) fell about 1.44% as of 4:30PM ET on Wednesday, extending a 9.22% drop during the day's trading. The plant-based food company's stock has slid about 87.5% in the past year.

Dig into the details of the results.