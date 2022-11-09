EnerSys Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.03, revenue of $899M beats by $11.52M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:30 PM ETEnerSys (ENS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- EnerSys press release (NYSE:ENS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $899M (+13.6% Y/Y) beats by $11.52M.
- Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) revenue approx +30%
- Adj GM +120 bps sequentially as price/mix improvements eclipsed sequential cost increases
- $1.4 billion backlog, +38% y/y, remains healthy supported by robust demand and order trends across all segments
- For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, we expect adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.20 to $1.30 vs $1.21 consensus
- For the full year of fiscal 2023 we expect capital expenditures to be approximately $100 million.
