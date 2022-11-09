Wheels Up Experience GAAP EPS of -$0.36 beats by $0.07, revenue of $420.36M beats by $38.32M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:30 PM ETWheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wheels Up Experience press release (NYSE:UP): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.36 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $420.36M (+39.2% Y/Y) beats by $38.32M.
- Active Members grew 12% Y/Y to 12,688.
- Live Flight Legs increased 7% Y/Y to 21,025.
- "With our strong revenue performance, and the cash proceeds from our recent debt financing, we are in a strong position to continue our efforts to drive pricing, cost reductions and improved operational performance in support of our commitment to Adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2024," said Todd Smith, CFO. "We expect increased focus and improved accountability to accelerate our execution and position us to achieve our goals."
