Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) recouped part of its loss in the postmarket session on Wednesday after holding its production guidance steady for the year.

The electric vehicle maker reported production of 7,363 vehicles in Q3 (+67% Y/Y) at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois in Q3 and delivered 6,584 vehicles during the quarter

The company missed estimates by $18M with revenue of $536M during the quarter. The EPS loss of $1.88 was $0.06 better than the consensus expectation, while adjusted EBITDA was -$1.31B vs. -$727M last year. Total operating expenses were $857M vs. $694M a year ago. Stock-based compensation expense drove the majority of the year-over-year increase in operating expenses in the quarter.

As far as demand, RIVN said it has more than 114K R1 net orders and reconfirmed the initial EDV order from Amazon for 100K vehicles. More than 15K vehicles have been produced as of September 30. RIVN also noted that it recently initiated its second manufacturing shift and is focused on ramping production to meet the strong demand for products. "As we navigate through these uncertain economic times, we are encouraged by the strong demand for our products as evidenced by our robust preorder backlog," updated the EV manufacturer. RIVN still sees 2022 annual production guidance for 25K vehicles.

Looking further ahead, Rivian (RIVN) said it continues to work with the state of Georgia and the Joint Development Authority and now expects the R2 platform will launch in 2026. The company said it is still confident in its ability to fund operations with cash on hand through 2025, excluding the impact of the investment in the currently contemplated joint venture with Mercedes-Benz.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) has an earnings call scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN) gained 2.60% in after-hours trading to $28.80 after shedding 11.87% during the regular session ahead of the earnings release.