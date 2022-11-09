Trulieve Cannabis Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.05, revenue of $300.79M misses by $6.5M
Nov. 09, 2022
- Trulieve Cannabis press release (OTCQX:TCNNF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $300.79M (+34.2% Y/Y) misses by $6.5M.
- Industry leading U.S. retail network of 176 dispensaries, supported by over 4 million square feet of cultivation and processing capacity.
- Achieved GAAP gross margin of 56%, with gross profit of $168 million.
- Generated adjusted EBITDA of $99 million*, or 33% margin.
- Ended the third quarter with $114 million in cash.
- Outlook: We anticipate fourth quarter results will be influenced by holiday retail performance and promotional activity across core markets during the latter half of the quarter. Based on our performance year to date and current trends, we are targeting the low end of 2022 guidance of $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion in revenue and $415 million to $450 million in Adjusted EBITDA.
