Genco Shipping Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 misses by $0.06, revenue of $135.97M beats by $42.29M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:33 PM ETGenco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Genco Shipping press release (NYSE:GNK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $135.97M (-12.4% Y/Y) beats by $42.29M.
- Voyage revenues totaled $136.0 million and net revenue (voyage revenues minus voyage expenses, charter hire expenses and realized gains or losses on fuel hedges) totaled $89.8 million during Q3 2022.
- The company's average daily fleet-wide time charter equivalent, or TCE, for Q3 2022 was $23,624, its sixth straight quarter with a TCE greater than $20,000 per day.
- Recorded adjusted EBITDA of $60.3 million during Q3 2022
- Increased liquidity position to $287.4 million as of September 30, 2022
- Outlook: "We estimate our TCE to date for Q4 2022 to be $20,451 for 77% of our owned fleet available days, based on both period and current spot fixtures," the company said.
