Nov. 09, 2022
  • Genco Shipping press release (NYSE:GNK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $135.97M (-12.4% Y/Y) beats by $42.29M.
  • Voyage revenues totaled $136.0 million and net revenue (voyage revenues minus voyage expenses, charter hire expenses and realized gains or losses on fuel hedges) totaled $89.8 million during Q3 2022.
  • The company's average daily fleet-wide time charter equivalent, or TCE, for Q3 2022 was $23,624, its sixth straight quarter with a TCE greater than $20,000 per day.
  • Recorded adjusted EBITDA of $60.3 million during Q3 2022
  • Increased liquidity position to $287.4 million as of September 30, 2022
  • Outlook: "We estimate our TCE to date for Q4 2022 to be $20,451 for 77% of our owned fleet available days, based on both period and current spot fixtures," the company said.

