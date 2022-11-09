Purple Innovation Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.10, revenue of $143.28M beats by $4.14M

Nov. 09, 2022
  • Purple Innovation press release (NASDAQ:PRPL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $143.28M (-16.1% Y/Y) beats by $4.14M.
  • Gross margin increased 570 basis points year-over-year to 41.5% from 35.8% in 3Q21 and increased 760 basis points compared with 33.9% in 2Q22.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $12.1 million compared to $0.6 million in 3Q21 and $(0.3) million in 2Q22.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, were $59.1 million at September 30, 2022.
  • The Company is reiterating its previous outlook for 2022 full year revenue in the range of $570 to $590 million, which it provided on August 9, 2022 prior to the acquisition of Intellibed.
  • Shares +18.77%.

