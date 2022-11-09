Pangaea Logistics Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 misses by $0.04, revenue of $184.5M beats by $3.49M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:36 PM ETPangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Pangaea Logistics press release (NASDAQ:PANL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $184.5M (-13.4% Y/Y) beats by $3.49M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $38.5 million, an increase of 14% y/y
- Operating cash flow of $32.6 million, an increase of 41% y/y
- Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rates earned by Pangaea of $24,107 per day, a decline of 16% y/y
- Cash and cash equivalents of $117.9 million, an increase of $68.8 million y/y
- Ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA of 1.2x
