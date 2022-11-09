Adecoagro Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43, revenue of $378.14M

Nov. 09, 2022 4:38 PM ETAdecoagro S.A. (AGRO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Adecoagro press release (NYSE:AGRO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43.
  • Revenue of $378.14M (+22.6% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $122.25M (-22.1% Y/Y).
  • The company said: "Adjusted EBITDA in our Sugar, Ethanol & Energy business reached $111.0 million in 3Q22, 19.6% or $27.1 million lower compared to the same period of last year. This was mostly driven by a reduction in crushing volume of 0.4 million tons compared to 3Q21, coupled with higher costs of inputs, diesel and salaries, among others - partially mitigated by our strategy to produce our own biofertilizer."

