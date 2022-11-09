BigBear.ai GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.02, revenue of $40.7M beats by $0.79M

  • BigBear.ai press release (NYSE:BBAI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $40.7M (+1.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.79M.
  • Gross margin of 29%, compared to 27% for the third quarter of 2021
  • Segment adjusted gross margin of 43% for the Analytics segment, compared to 49% for the third quarter of 2021, driven primarily by contract mix
  • Segment adjusted gross margin of 22% for the Cyber & Engineering segment, compared to 21% for the third quarter of 2021
  • Net loss of $(16.1) million, compared to $(3.1) million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by higher public company expenses as well as infrastructure and integration costs
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA* of $(3.9) million
  • Ending backlog of $288 million
  • Ending cash balance of $22 million

