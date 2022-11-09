BigBear.ai GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.02, revenue of $40.7M beats by $0.79M
Nov. 09, 2022 4:41 PM ETBigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- BigBear.ai press release (NYSE:BBAI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $40.7M (+1.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.79M.
- Gross margin of 29%, compared to 27% for the third quarter of 2021
- Segment adjusted gross margin of 43% for the Analytics segment, compared to 49% for the third quarter of 2021, driven primarily by contract mix
- Segment adjusted gross margin of 22% for the Cyber & Engineering segment, compared to 21% for the third quarter of 2021
- Net loss of $(16.1) million, compared to $(3.1) million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by higher public company expenses as well as infrastructure and integration costs
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA* of $(3.9) million
- Ending backlog of $288 million
- Ending cash balance of $22 million
Comments